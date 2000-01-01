5 Vehicles and Parts Companies Gurus Are Driving

In light of advancements in driverless vehicles, five vehicles and parts companies with high business quality and high guru ownership as of the fourth quarter of 2021 are Lithia Motors Inc. ( LAD, Financial), Copart Inc. ( CPRT, Financial), Winnebago Industries Inc. ( WGO, Financial), Polaris Inc. ( PII, Financial) and Standard Motor Products Inc. ( SMP, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a “first-of-its-kind" rule in which vehicles with automated driving systems can ditch conventional controls like steering wheels and pedals provided that the vehicles meet other customary safety regulations. NHTSA Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff said in a press release that the safety of humans in ADS-equipped vehicles must remain the same as that of traditional vehicles. The final rule clarifies that driverless cars must “continue to provide the same high levels of occupant protection” as current vehicles do.

As investors monitor advancements in driverless vehicles, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five companies that have a financial strength rank of at least 6, a profitability rank of at least 7, a business-predictability rank of at least three stars and at least six gurus owning shares.

Lithia Motors

Twelve gurus own shares of Lithia Motors ( LAD, Financial) with a combined weighting of 19.75%.

Shares of Lithia traded around $317.23, showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99.

GuruFocus ranks the Medford, Oregon-based vehicle retail and service company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that outperform more than 90% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Lithia include David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)’ Abrams Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Partners.

Copart

Nine gurus own shares of Copart ( CPRT, Financial) with a combined weight of 4.25%.

Shares of Copart traded around $115.85, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80.

GuruFocus ranks the Dallas-based vehicle remarketing company’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 95% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Copart include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s Wedgewood Partners and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management.

Winnebago Industries

Eight gurus own shares of Winnebago Industries ( WGO, Financial) with a combined weight of 2.44%.

Shares of Winnebago Industries traded around $59.16, showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.65.

GuruFocus ranks the Forest City, Iowa-based recreational vehicle company’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms more than 94% of global competitors, and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates that top more than 90% of global vehicles and parts companies.

Polaris

Six gurus own shares of Polaris ( PII, Financial) with a combined weight of 1.15%.

Shares of Polaris traded around $106.19, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86.

GuruFocus ranks the Medina, Minnesota-based off-road vehicle manufacturer’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms more than 97% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 3.3% per year on average over the past five years.

Standard Motor Products

Six gurus own shares of Standard Motor Products ( SMP, Financial) with a combined weight of 0.67%.

Shares of Standard Motor Products traded around $42.99, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.81.

GuruFocus ranks the Long Island City, New York-based auto parts company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that are outperforming more than 76% of global competitors.