Forum Funds Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Blackstone Inc, American Express Co, Aon PLC

Investment company Forum Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Visa Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells Blackstone Inc, American Express Co, Aon PLC, Apollo Global Management Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forum Funds. As of 2021Q4, Forum Funds owns 43 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,307 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,989 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.67% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,751 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 947 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 32,630 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.

Forum Funds initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $326.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 13,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Visa Inc by 117.41%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 70.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 44,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2017.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 47.34%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Forum Funds still held 13,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 40.04%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Forum Funds still held 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $295.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Forum Funds still held 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 28.38%. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Forum Funds still held 39,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Fisker Inc by 39.98%. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Forum Funds still held 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.