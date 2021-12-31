Forum Funds Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Blackstone Inc, American Express Co, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: DLTR, FL,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, V, SCHW, DIS, LVS, BKNG, GM, DISCK,
- Reduced Positions: BX, AXP, AON, GIL, PWR, FSR,
- Sold Out: APO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,307 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,989 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.67%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,751 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 947 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 32,630 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio.
Forum Funds initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Forum Funds initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Forum Funds added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 87.67%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $326.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 13,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Forum Funds added to a holding in Visa Inc by 117.41%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 12,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Forum Funds added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Forum Funds added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Forum Funds added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 70.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 44,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Forum Funds added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2017.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Forum Funds sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 47.34%. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Forum Funds still held 13,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 40.04%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $167.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Forum Funds still held 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 39.8%. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $295.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Forum Funds still held 5,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 28.38%. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Forum Funds still held 39,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Forum Funds reduced to a holding in Fisker Inc by 39.98%. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Forum Funds still held 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.
