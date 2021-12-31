Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys P10 Inc, OneSpan Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Splunk Inc, FS Development Corp II

New Purchases: PX, PRDS, UPWK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys P10 Inc, OneSpan Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, Upwork Inc, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Splunk Inc, FS Development Corp II, The Beachbody Co Inc, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altai Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Altai Capital Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 1,930,000 shares, 23.05% of the total portfolio. P10 Inc (PX) - 2,965,832 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. New Position E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,586,342 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 989,291 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 1,386,386 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.51%

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.21%. The holding were 2,965,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 238.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 1,386,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in The Beachbody Co Inc by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Altai Capital Management, L.P. still held 353,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.