Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys P10 Inc, OneSpan Inc, Pardes Biosciences Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Splunk Inc, FS Development Corp II

- New Purchases: PX, PRDS, UPWK,
- Added Positions: OSPN, DMRC,
- Reduced Positions: BODY,
- Sold Out: SIX, SPLK, FSII, AYX,
For the details of Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altai+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altai Capital Management, L.P.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 1,930,000 shares, 23.05% of the total portfolio.
- P10 Inc (PX) - 2,965,832 shares, 18.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 3,586,342 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 989,291 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
- OneSpan Inc (OSPN) - 1,386,386 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.51%
Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.21%. The holding were 2,965,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pardes Biosciences Inc (PRDS)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Pardes Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in OneSpan Inc by 238.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 1,386,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: FS Development Corp II (FSII)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FS Development Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Reduced: The Beachbody Co Inc (BODY)
Altai Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in The Beachbody Co Inc by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Altai Capital Management, L.P. still held 353,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altai Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altai Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altai Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying