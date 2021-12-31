Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kozak & Associates, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Chevron Corp, Shell PLC, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Kozak & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Chevron Corp, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Netflix Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kozak & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kozak & Associates, Inc. owns 386 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kozak & Associates, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 113,861 shares, 31.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,205 shares, 18.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  3. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 86,263 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,255 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,039 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.7 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 17,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shell PLC (SHEL)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 11,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $422.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 706.70%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $170.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $340.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 10078.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2597.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 61.00%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $389.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $214.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (CXP)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.74 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $38.39.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.87 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $128.79.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Kozak & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.



