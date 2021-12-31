City Holding Co Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Intel Corp, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

New Purchases: PJAN, POCT, EL, RCL, CMG, SNOW, CCL, AQN, FANG, NCLH, RIVN, BSV, MVBF, NKLA, NI, PLTR, PGR, UPST, U, HSIC, STEM, SYF, KD, GOVT, USIG, MBB, IVE, RPV, GERM, DWAC, AMRS, AMP, ALPP, ALL, SIVR, ABB,

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Intel Corp, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Xylem Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q4, City Holding Co owns 511 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,890 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% City Holding Co (CHCO) - 291,571 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,964 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,185 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,322 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%

City Holding Co initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 241,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1475.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.95 and $129.19, with an estimated average price of $127.48. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $45, with an estimated average price of $44.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 185,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $529.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.