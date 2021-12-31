Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
City Holding Co Buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Intel Corp, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Intel Corp, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Xylem Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q4, City Holding Co owns 511 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CITY HOLDING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,890 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. City Holding Co (CHCO) - 291,571 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,964 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,185 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,322 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 241,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 93,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

City Holding Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1475.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.95 and $129.19, with an estimated average price of $127.48. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $45, with an estimated average price of $44.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 108,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 185,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

City Holding Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $529.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

City Holding Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

City Holding Co added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $104.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (RDS.B)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.



