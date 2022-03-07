Icahn Writes Another Letter to Southwest Gas Shareholders

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, March 7, 2022 — Today, Carl C. Icahn released the following open letter to the stockholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ( SWX, Financial).

Dear Fellow SWX Stockholders:

It was fascinating to listen to the latest earnings call led by John Hester. In almost every sentence he proclaims he is going to do “what is right for stockholders.” Abraham Lincoln once said, “you can fool some of the people all the time, you can fool all the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.” John Hester obviously disagrees with Lincoln. Hester clearly believes you can fool all the people all the time. And he has been doing that relatively successfully for the last 6 years during his tenure at SWX. Not only has he managed to increase SG&A by 42% but he has also managed to irritate the State Utility Commissions – which is very bad for both stockholders and customers.

Hester is the quintessential example of what is wrong in Corporate America. CEOs like Hester earn excessive compensation, while stockholders suffer – as there really isn’t true corporate democracy and few ways to hold Hester accountable for his many inadequacies. But what is almost worse is that in his last hurrah, he wants to build an empire with corporate funds. Towards the end of the call, he refused to even say that he was finished expanding and buying companies after having been widely criticized for diversifying and greatly overpaying for Questar when everyone else is simplifying. By the way, did anyone else notice that Questar generated $182 million of EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 but now is expected to generate 7% less EBITDA in 2022? How does that even happen? Where was the due diligence and how did Hester justify paying $300 million more than a buyer with synergies?

Hester has now had an epiphany and decided to separate Centuri. He doesn’t quite explain what he is doing but appears to be claiming that this will cure all past ills caused by his leadership over the last 7 years. But be not fooled: the vague promise to separate Centuri is not necessarily a step in the right direction nor is it something he ever wanted to do. It is simply a desperate measure to somehow block our tender offer. Amazingly, SWX’s own lawyers at Morrison & Foerster recently admitted in a marketing presentation that they had been retained by SWX to advise on “bet-the-company matters” (why are people with virtually no equity stake betting our company?). In the same document, the firm boasted that no less than 23 attorneys in four different cities were working feverishly to help SWX prevent stockholders from being able to decide for themselves whether they wish to receive a significant premium for their shares by accepting our $75 per share tender offer and voting for our slate of highly qualified and independent director nominees.

Hester refuses to answer simple questions. If you are doing a separation of Centuri, is the ~$1 billion equity raise off the table? If you care so much for stockholders, then why take 5 months to respond to unconditional billion dollar financing offers with nothing more than a questionnaire? If you care so much about doing the right thing for stockholders, then why not let stockholders decide for themselves if they wish to accept our $75 offer?

Sincerely yours,

Carl C. Icahn

