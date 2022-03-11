Inspirato Adds 37 New Luxury Properties at Iconic Canoe Place in the Hamptons

First 18 Canoe Place Boathouses now available to Inspirato subscribers for 2022 summer travel

DENVER, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that it has partnered with Rechler Equity Partners to add 37 luxury residences at the iconic Canoe Place in the Hamptons to the Inspirato portfolio of luxury vacation accommodations. The first 18 residences will be available for booking by Inspirato subscribers for travel this summer, with the remaining 19 units planned to be available following completion of the next phase of construction. Branded the “Canoe Place Boathouses,” they include a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom luxury townhomes on the waterfront of the Shinnecock Canal, just minutes from the famed beaches of Southampton.



“With the addition of these exceptional new residences, Inspirato has established a major footprint in one of the most desirable vacation destinations in the world,” said Brent Handler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato. “These new homes in The Hamptons meet our rigorous brand standards and provide an ideal drive-to getaway for our Inspirato subscribers in the Northeast and New England, as well as the perfect complement for those who wish to extend their stay when visiting our portfolio of accommodations in New York City.”

Designed to resemble shingle-style manor homes with gambrel roofs, these new Inspirato residences feature custom-designed interiors, chef’s kitchens with Wolf and Sub Zero applicances, marble baths with free-standing tubs, private patios, and balconies with water views. While in residence, Inspirato subscribers will enjoy the club’s distinctive five-star personalized service, including pre-trip planning, an expert local concierge, and daily housekeeping. Onsite amenities will include a heated pool, fitness center, private boat slips, and exclusive beach shuttle, along with access to the clubhouse, a full-service spa operated by Onda Beauty, and other facilities of the Canoe Place Inn and Cottages.

“We are delighted to partner with Inspirato and welcome their subscribers to The Boathouses at Canoe Place this summer,” said Gregg Rechler, Managing Partner, Rechler Equity Partners. “After years of careful restoration and thoughtful, luxurious enhancements, the centuries-old Canoe Place now offers beautiful event spaces and grounds, as well as exciting new culinary and guest programming. We believe it will become the destination of choice for those looking to enjoy all the best that the East End has to offer.”

Inspirato’s announcement comes on the heels of its recent public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market and continues the Company’s expansion of its portfolio to meet increasing travel demand from subscribers as pandemic-related restrictions ease. With the addition of these new residences in The Hamptons, Inspirato now offers or has announced more than 90 luxury accommodations in world-renowned vacation destinations from New England through the Mid-Atlantic, including Maine, Cape Cod, Nantucket, Rhode Island, The Hamptons, New York City, and the Chesapeake Bay.

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato Collection includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato improved travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Canoe Place

Canoe Place is a treasured Long Island landmark founded in the 17th century as the Canoe Place Inn, making it the oldest inn established in America. For hundreds of years, Canoe Place became known as the “First Stop Out East”— where friends, families and cultures have gathered for generations. The restoration of the property includes 20 guest rooms, five rebuilt guest cottages, and luxury residences on nearly six meticulously landscaped acres that also include a 350-seat private event space and 90-seat restaurant with outdoor seating for 120 guests. Canoe Place blends the comforts and intimacy of a family home with the amenities of a boutique seaside resort, all meticulously designed as a gathering place for visitors and local residents. The property’s interiors, designed by acclaimed Brooklyn-based Workstead, are an homage to its storied past as a welcoming and dynamic waterside retreat. Art from local and internationally renowned painters and sculptors will figure prominently in guest accommodations and public spaces inside and across the Canoe Place property.

Contacts

Media Relations:

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]