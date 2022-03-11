Nevada Exploration Engages Investor Relations Service Provider North Equities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered a 12-month marketing and consulting contract (the “Contract“) with North Equities Corp., a Toronto-based marketing firm specializing in social media platforms, to facilitate greater awareness and dissemination of the Company’s news.



In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities $50,000 CAD per quarter. In addition, the Company will issue North Equities 2,000,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of $0.10 CAD to be vested over 12 months, with 25% vesting after every 3 months. The Contract may be cancelled before the 6-month mark of the campaign. North Equities currently does not own any shares of the Company.

James Buskard, NGE CEO: “We devote a lot of energy in providing our stakeholders with high-quality, regular content across our digital platforms to educate them on our exploration process and progress. This content is being very well received and enjoys significant engagement. We’re looking forward to working with the North Equities team to continue to enhance our content and broaden our reach to a wider audience.”

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

Led by an international team of proven explorers, NGE is disrupting Nevada’s exploration industry by applying new technology to systematically explore for the second half of Nevada’s gold endowment waiting to be discovered beneath Nevada’s valley basins. NGE is advancing a portfolio of new gold exploration projects, primarily focused on three district-scale Carlin-type gold projects, which include its flagship South Grass Valley project where it is currently drilling approximately 50 kilometres south-southwest of the Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corporation joint venture) Cortez complex.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue to be able to access the capital required to advance its projects and continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risks inherent in mineral exploration, the need to obtain additional financing, environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.