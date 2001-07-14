Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

World Fuel Services Corporation (

NYSE:INT, Financial) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2022.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services also offers natural gas and electricity, as well as energy advisory services, including programs for carbon offsets, sustainability solutions and renewable energy alternatives. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

