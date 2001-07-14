CORE SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Core Scientifics, Inc. on Behalf of Core Scientific Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) on behalf of Core Scientific stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Core Scientific has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific, “has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had, “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days,” from the time of the report, showing that, "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders.”

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Core Scientific shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

