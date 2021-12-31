Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Datadog Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Duolingo Inc, Sells Black Knight Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PTON, SGRY, SG, EXFY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Duolingo Inc, Warby Parker Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, sells Black Knight Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Colfax Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Durable Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Durable Capital Partners LP owns 59 stocks with a total value of $12.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,309,106 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,274,436 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% FirstService Corp (FSV) - 3,152,276 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 448,722 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.41% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 956,595 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 5,434,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,593,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,631,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,623,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 1964.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,914,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Duolingo Inc by 155.72%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,032,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 10,402,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,430,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $197.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 491,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $40.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,896,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The sale prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Krispy Kreme Inc. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.75.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 32.44%. The sale prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 4,037,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 51.61%. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 1,516,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 40.27%. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 1,441,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 36.51%. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $346.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 294,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Colfax Corp by 38.36%. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 2,967,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.53%. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $98.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Durable Capital Partners LP still held 1,056,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.