Chai Trust Co Llc Buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Datadog Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Sells Covanta Holding Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp

New Purchases: PACX, DDOG, PCOR,

PACX, DDOG, PCOR, Added Positions: VTI, IEMG, RSP, VEA, VHT, DM,

VTI, IEMG, RSP, VEA, VHT, DM, Reduced Positions: PARR,

PARR, Sold Out: CVA, PACXU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Merger Corp, Datadog Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Desktop Metal Inc, sells Covanta Holding Corp, Pioneer Merger Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $971 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 31.28% of the total portfolio. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 11,863,095 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07% Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 374,631 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 2,584,300 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.3.