Tealwood Asset Management Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Science Applications International Corp, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AMMO Inc (POWW) - 3,414,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 36,122 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 5,827 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 46,269 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 131,959 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $540.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 104,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 36.17%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 15,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 56.33%. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 57.51%. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 5,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ballys Corp by 54.79%. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 10,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 54.96%. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 22.24%. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.