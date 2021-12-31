Tealwood Asset Management Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: IFF, MNST, SCHW, NVO, PANW, PH, GOGO, BMRN, QCOM, V, APPS, BKNG,
- Added Positions: VMW, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, SMG, NBIX, BALY, LHCG, BX, BJ, AVGO, AAPL, GRMN, GOOGL, CONE, CSCO, NTAP, NLOK, AZN, MDT, STX, STT, UPS, UNH, AZO, TFC, BRK.B, MCD, MSFT, USB, ABBV, PARA, CCI, DLR, JNJ, EVRG, AEE, GLW, CMI, D, EXEL, KMB, MRK, PCYO, REGN, VRTX, KEYS, LMT, MMC, SPGI, NVR, SBAC, SHW, TMO, RCM, AKAM, BLK, CMCSA, ETN, HOLX, HUM, ICE, MDLZ, SIMO, SBUX, SYY, GWW, XEL, ICLR, AVTR, ATVI, AMGN, FIS, FFIV, LRCX, MAS, CASH, MOH, NDAQ, ROST, SWIR, SHYF, TTWO, RTX, ZBRA, AWI, G, TNET, FLT, APO, HZNP, FB, NMIH, NEP, BOX, IJR, COO, DECK, GNTX, HALO, PTC, TFX, APAM, VRRM, IAC, MOAT,
- Sold Out: VZ, BDX, SWKS, SAIC, WB, GDDY, GPN, CTXS, BCO, BABA, SLQT, DE, SPY, KD,
- AMMO Inc (POWW) - 3,414,000 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio.
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 36,122 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 5,827 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 46,269 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 131,959 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $540.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 12,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 104,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $111.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 36.17%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 15,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 56.33%. The sale prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 57.51%. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $91.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 5,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Ballys Corp by 54.79%. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 10,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 54.96%. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $138.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Tealwood Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 22.24%. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Tealwood Asset Management Inc still held 3,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.
