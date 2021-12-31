Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, EVgo Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: VTV, EVGO, VMC, BOCT, TRTN, BHVN, IQLT, PHO, LICY,
- Added Positions: INFL, STIP, ZOM, PAVE, AEM, CVX, DUK, JPM, MS, QUAL, GM, IIVI, AGI, SPTM,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, PRFZ, SPLV, VIG, BABA, HYG, XLE, SPMB, V, SPEM, XLF, XLRE, IPAY, XLU, MSFT, XLV, GDX, WELL, VEU, EXAS, CWB, SBUX, SQ, UTG, MRK, IDV, TPGY, BSV, UPS, AMT, VZ, FIS, SPTI, RPAR, NOK, NGD, WFC, DLR, HD, PEP, JNJ, GOOGL, CCI, VTI, AMZN, BA, BAC, SO, PG, DTE, TMUS, F, KO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: XLI, IWN, CLX, NVTA, SPYV,
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 71,398 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,893 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,550 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 100,396 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,445 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EVgo Inc (EVGO)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in EVgo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.588500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Zomedica Corp by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.31 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.290600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,172,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.
