Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, EVgo Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, EVgo Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 71,398 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,893 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,550 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 100,396 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 10,445 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in EVgo Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.588500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 61,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Zomedica Corp by 93.77%. The purchase prices were between $0.31 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.290600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,172,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62.