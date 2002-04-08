Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. ( SFIX, Financial), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that effective March 10, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted Sachin Dhawan, Chief Technology Officer, the option to purchase 612,170 shares of the company’s Class A common stock, at a per share exercise price of $11.31, and restricted stock units (“RSU”) to acquire 306,085 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One fourth (25%) of the stock options will vest on June 24, 2022, 4.17% of the options will vest each month over the following 6 months, 2.78% of the options will vest each month over the following 12 months, and 1.385% of the options will vest each month over the remaining 12 months, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date. One fourth (25%) of the RSUs will vest on June 15, 2022, 12.5% will vest on each of September 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022, 8.33% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2023, and 4.17% will vest on each of four quarterly RSU vesting dates during calendar year 2024, subject to Mr. Dhawan’s continued service on each vesting date.



In addition, effective March 15, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted restricted stock units to 47 new employees to acquire an aggregate of 1,212,956 shares of the company’s Class A common stock. One sixteenth of the restricted stock units will vest on June 15, 2022, and the remainder will vest in 15 equal quarterly installments of 1/16th over the next fifteen (15) subsequent quarterly RSU vesting dates, subject to the recipient's continuous service on each vesting date.

The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to, and are subject to the terms of, the Stitch Fix, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and forms of stock option and RSU agreements thereunder, which were approved by the company's board of directors in October 2019 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

