The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) on Behalf of Investors

In November 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. and Switchback II Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, closed a business combination, and the combined company was renamed Bird Global, Inc.

On March 15, 2022, Bird announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results in a press release. The Company also announced that first quarter 2022 revenue would be in the range of $34 to $36 million, below estimates of $48.8 million, and that fiscal 2022 revenue would be “at least $350 million.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during afterhours trading on March 15, 2022.

