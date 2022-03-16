Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Promotion

OAKDALE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Kim Karp to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank’s Escalon Branch.



Karp has nearly 20 years of banking experience. She began her career with Oak Valley at the Escalon Branch over 14 years ago. In 2010, she transferred to the bank’s Central Operations department where she spent several years broadening her knowledge base across all facets of bank operations and processing. She returned to the Escalon Branch as Customer Service Manager in 2015 and thrived in that role supporting staff and clients alike. In 2017, Karp received the Customer Service Manager of the Year award recognizing her exemplary performance and achievements. In her new role, she will focus on growth and business development in the Escalon community, manage sales, and oversee branch operations.

“Kim’s commitment to great customer service, understanding of local business needs, and strong ties in the community will continue to help her build and strengthen customer relationships in the Escalon market,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.

Karp is an active member of the Christmas on Main committee with the Escalon Chamber of Commerce. She is a longtime resident of Escalon where she resides with her husband and children. In her free time, she enjoys camping, hiking, kayaking, spending time with her family, and watching her kids play sports.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .