Black Construction Receives National Excellence in Construction Awards

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its Guam subsidiary, Black Construction Corporation (“Black”), has been recognized as a 2022 Top 200 Performer by the Associated Builders and Contractors (“ABC”). For over 60 years, Black has been a founding member of the Guam Contractors Association (“GCA”), an affiliate of ABC. The awards recognize the achievements of member contractors throughout the United States and its territories in safety, quality, inclusion, diversity and equity, and project excellence. Among the firms included in the Top 200 Performers, Black was ranked #1 in the category of Top Military Contractors, #4 in Infrastructure Contractors, #6 in Government Contractors, and #10 in Airport Contractors. In addition, Black was ranked #16 among ABC’s Top 125 General Contractors.

Black has also been recognized as an Accredited Quality Contractor and has received a National Safety Excellence Merit Award, as well as a National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award. The Eagle Award recognizes the top projects throughout the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized by ABC for the dedicated work we perform each day in support of our customers. Black has a long and proud history of partnering closely with customers to deliver quality and excellence in our construction services,” said Leonard Kaae, Black’s Senior Vice President and General Manager.

For more information, please visit ABC+Top+Performers.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316006048/en/