Titanium Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to CVW CleanTech, New Ticker Symbol CVW

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX-V: TIC) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 9, 2022, its corporate name change is expected to become effective on March 21, 2022. It is anticipated that the common shares of CVW CleanTech Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “TSX-V: CVW” on or about March 21, 2022.



CVW CleanTech Executive Chair Darren Morcombe said, “Our new name, CVW CleanTech Inc., more accurately reflects our role as a clean technology company focused on helping the oil sands industry achieve their goal of reducing methane and CO 2 emissions, while recovering zircon, ilmenite and rare earths, along with bitumen, solvent and water through the commercial deployment of our innovative "Creating Value from Waste" ("CVW™") technology.”





About Titanium Corporation

Titanium is a clean technology innovator focused on providing solutions to the mining sector of Canada's oil sands industry. Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oilsands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings, while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry would be created with the production and export of zircon and titanium, essential ingredients in the ceramics and pigment industries.

For further information, please contact:

Darren Morcombe Ingrid Meger Executive Chair Vice President Finance & CFO (+41) 79205 2687 (403) 862-8325 [email protected] [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.