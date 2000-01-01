Berkshire's Occidental Holding Could Eclipse Coca-Cola

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) purchased an additional 18.1 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) over the first three days of this week, according to the latest filings with the SEC.

Based on current prices, these figures suggest the firm invested a further $1 billion in the stock on top of its existing position. Berkshire now owns around $7 billion worth of the company's common stock following this series of buys in March, excluding its holdings of Occidental preferred equity and warrants. Berkshire must report any changes in this holding outside of the normal quarterly 13F, since it owns 12.66% of the company's shares outstanding.

Buffett's latest buy

The size of this position suggests that it was the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), and not one of his portfolio managers that made the trade. Buffett has previously remarked that Todd Combs and Ted Weschler manage more than $30 billion at Berkshire. Still, any position they build above $1 billion must get the green light from the billionaire himself.

What’s more, Buffett helped make the Occidental preferred stock deal with Berkshire when the company needed the cash to acquire its peer, Anadarko, several years ago. It makes sense that Buffett would be the one to make the decision to buy more shares in the oil producer, considering his knowledge of the business. He must have gotten to know the company in his dealings with the firm since the deal was agreed on.

In total, Berkshire now owns 136.4 million common shares in the company as well as warrants to buy nearly 84 million more shares at an exercise price just under $60 per share.

Including these warrants, the conglomerate owns around 22% of Occidental. And if the warrants are converted into common equity, the group’s holdings would be worth around $13 billion. To put that number into perspective, at the end of 2021, the fifth largest equity position in Berkshire’s portfolio was Kraft Heinz ( KHC, Financial). The position was worth just under $12 billion.

If we add in the $10 billion of preferred stock Berkshire also owns, it has invested $23 billion in the oil producer. At the end of 2021, Berkshire’s Coca-Cola ( KO, Financial) holding was worth $23.7 billion; in other words, the Occidental investment is getting close to surpassing the Coca-Cola investment in size.

'All we could'

Buffett has not really provided investors with much insight into why he has decided to bulk up Berkshire’s holdings in Occidental recently. The rising oil price could be one reason, although Buffett has tended to stay away from commodity companies in the past. These businesses lack pricing power, which is something the Oracle looks for when evaluating potential buys.

He has talked about the position on CNBC. In a recent interview on the financial news channel, the billionaire said that he “bought all we could” after reading a transcript of Occidental’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

“I read every word, and said this is exactly what I would be doing. She’s [CEO Vicki Hollub] running the company the right way,” Buffett told CNBC.

As well as this position, we also know that Berkshire has been building a position in the oil giant Chevron ( CVX, Financial). At the end of 2021, Berkshire owned $4.5 billion of shares in the company after increasing its holdings by 33% during the final three months of the year.

Chevron and Occidental are completely different businesses. The former has exposure to both oil production and refining operations, which are far less cyclical and unpredictable. It also has a stronger balance sheet and international trading network. On the other hand, Occidental is primarily an exploration and production shale oil producer. It lacks the diversification of its larger peer.

Considering his recent comments, it seems that Buffett has been buying the stock because he believes in the CEO's vision. This is something he has done many times before, which doesn’t seem that unusual.

Still, it is notable that he is investing so much in a company that does not fit in with his usual framework. It could be the case that he has changed his opinion on commodity investments given the current macroeconomic environment. After all, Buffett has a strong network of information across his different businesses, from BNSF to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, all of which could provide insight into the market that is unavailable elsewhere.