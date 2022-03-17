Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

SARASOTA, Fla., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.62 per share payable on April 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 5, 2022.



About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

+1 (941) 556-2601

[email protected]

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership