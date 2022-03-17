Galaxy Next Generation Strengthens Sales Team with Hire of New Sales Manager

Will Focus on Expanding Existing and New Relationships in Central U.S.

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brad Balaban as Regional Sales Manager for Central U.S.

Mr. Balaban has over 30 years sales experience delivering consistent results in the education industry and will focus on the central region, including TX, OK, NM, AR, KS, MO, IA, WI, IL, MN, ND, SD, NE.

Mr. Balaban's career in education since 1989 spans various roles in sales, channel management, market research and sales management. He's worked at market-leading companies such as FrontRow, Durham School Services, eInstruction, Pearson Education, McGraw-Hill Education, and Harcourt Brace.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to welcome Brad to our team, given his breadth of experience and relationships in education sales. Brad will make a push in the central U.S. to increase the market penentration of our technology products and services. Our team is growing and strengthening as we continue to look to acclerate our sales growth."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Investors Contact:

[email protected]

p888-859-1274

