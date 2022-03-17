GGX Gold Corp. Appoints Mr. Quinn Field-Dyte President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / GGX Gold Corp. ( TSXV:GGX, Financial)(OTCQB:GGXXF)( FRA:3SR2, Financial) (the "Company" or "GGX") announces the appointment of Mr. Quinn Field-Dyte as interim President. Mr. Field-Dyte is a seasoned executive having been in the financial services industry for over 20 years. He has led financings of hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private markets and specialized in mergers and acquisitions.

"The Greenwood area has a rich and successful history of mining, and I am excited to continue to further advance and develop the Gold Drop property and realize its full potential, as President of GGX Gold Corp. With an exploration plan and team in place, I look forward to the upcoming drilling program set to begin in the next couple months. The Company will also be evaluating additional precious metal assets within the region to enhance shareholder value." commented Mr. Field-Dyte.

Mr. Field-Dyte replaces Mr. Barry Brown who remains as the CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Field-Dyte has been a director of GGX Gold since 2014 and currently sits on the board of multiple publicly traded companies.

