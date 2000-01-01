Whirlpool: Appliance Manufacturer Selling at Irrationally Low Valuations

Founded in 1911, Whirlpool Corp. ( WHR, Financial) is a global manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Calling itself a kitchen and laundry company, most of its sales occur in North America and products are divided into various classes, including laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances and others. The majority of revenue is derived from the laundry appliances and refrigerators/freezer classes. Whirlpool also sells its products to other manufacturers, distributors and retailers for resale across its geographic segments.

The company's major international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul and Brastemp, among others. The company is headquartered in Michigan and has a market capitalization of $11.3 billion.

Business review

In the U.S, the company markets and distributes major home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, Roper, Affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers.

In Europe, appliance brand names include Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg. In Latin America, major brand names for domestic appliances and other consumer products include Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and Acros. In Asia, products are sold primarily under the brands Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica.

And of course, the company has to play ball and integrate itself into the digital economy. Consumers continue to desire connected appliances which fit seamlessly into the larger home ecosystem. As a leading connected appliance manufacturer, the company continues to innovate with new connected products and technologies to market, including voice control with a compatible smart home assistant, food recognition and automatic laundry detergent replenishment. Whether telling your washing machine to start versus just pushing a button is an actual benefit to society is a topic for another time.

Financial review

2021 was a good year for Whirlpool, with sales growth of 13% based on strong consumer demand and cost-based pricing moves. Gross profits increased to $4.4 billion from $3.8 billion in the prior year. The adjusted operating margin was 10.8%, an increase from 8.3% in the prior year, which offset approximately $1 billion in raw material inflation. Normalized earnings per share were $26.59 for the year.

Operating cash flow for the year totaled $2.2 billion and with capital expenditures of $525 million, free cash flow was $1.65 billon. The company paid dividends of $338 million and repurchased $1 billion worth of shares.

The company’s balance sheet appears to be in good shape with cash and equivalents of $3 billion and debt of approximately $5.2 billion.

Valuation

2022 guidance by the company calls for earnings per share in the range of $27.00 to $29.00, which at the midpoint would be a 5% increase over 2021. Operating cash flow is estimated to be $2.2 billion with free cash flow of $1.5 billion. The free cash flow yield (on its market cap) is a very high 13%.

Analysts' earnings per share estimates for Whirlpool currently are $26.64 for 2022 and $27.18 for 2023. The very low forward price-earnings ratio seems to show investor skepticism that Covid-19-driven home improvement spending can be sustainable. Perhaps fears of a near-term recession are also reflective in low valuation ratios as large-ticket items can be negatively affected in an economic downturn. The company’s enterprise value/Ebitda ratio for 2022 is also very low at only 5.6.

The company recently approved a 35-cent increase in the quarterly dividend on its common stock to $1.75 per share from $1.40 per share. This $7 annualized dividend creates a current dividend yield of 3.78%. This is the 10th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Guru trades

Gurus who have added to their Whirlpool positions include Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) and Hotchkis & Wiley. Gurus who have reduced or sold out of positions include Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Whirlpool appears to be substantially undervalued at this time. There may potential headwinds in terms of economic slowdowns or a reduction in housing turnover. However, at these low valuations, just a small increase in multiple expansion combined with a near 4% dividend should provide above-market shareholder returns in the near to mid term.