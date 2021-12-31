Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

New Purchases: VTWG, VTWV, PLTR, BTI, MU, WSBC, DG, BIV, SLYG,

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, sells iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc owns 167 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 485,667 shares, 20.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 398.29% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 1,419,760 shares, 19.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34947.15% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 769,351 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9592.00% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 657,359 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21739.17% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 479,306 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1766.31%

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $183.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $141.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $84.567100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34947.15%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.91%. The holding were 1,419,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 398.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.01%. The holding were 485,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9592.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.64%. The holding were 769,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21739.17%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 657,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1766.31%. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 479,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 259,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Truxton Corp. The sale prices were between $61 and $75, with an estimated average price of $68.91.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.05 and $0.07, with an estimated average price of $0.05.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 72.76%. The sale prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 365,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.33%. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $402.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 26,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.94%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $153.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 45,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 78.56%. The sale prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 90,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.96%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 293,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.31%. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Lbmc Investment Advisors, Llc still held 26,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.