Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM's 2021 Supplier of the Year for Fifth Straight Year

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was named a 2021 GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week. This is the fifth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs has received the award.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Our position as the largest supplier of automotive steel in the United States is unquestionable, and our partnership with GM is an important piece of our leading market share. Unlike other US steel companies, we can supply any steel specs for all vehicles, and customers like GM have recognized this and given us the prominent position we have in their supply chain. We are proud to accept this award for the fifth year in a row.”

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 26,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gm.com.

