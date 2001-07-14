Sinclair Broadcast Group's Alan Frank to be Inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcast Hall of Fame

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Alan B. Frank, Senior Vice President and Group Manager, will be honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) and inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcast Hall of Fame.

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters promotes collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers, and staff across the state. The PAB Hall of Fame designation is awarded to broadcast station ownership or managers commemorating careers of merit and distinction.

“For over 30 years, Alan has been a valued member of the Sinclair family and we are thrilled his leadership and work across the region will be recognized by the prestigious Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, an honor richly deserved,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast.

Frank currently serves as Senior Vice President and Group Manager for Sinclair Broadcast Group where he oversees stations in 14 markets. He previously served in station management and sales roles in a variety of stations throughout Pennsylvania, Florida, and New York in his 50-year broadcasting career. While in Pittsburgh he created the one of first television LMA/JSAs,WPGH/WPTT. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Frank will be honored at the Annual PAB Gold Medal Dinner, planned for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Philadelphia.

For more information about the PAB Hall of Fame, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fpab.org%2Fhall-of-fame-award

