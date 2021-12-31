Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys Pegasystems Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carvana Co, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc

New Purchases: SKE, RH, CZOO, BKKT, PRM, WBX, MSGE, AMPS, AMPS, SQ, OKTA, IONQ, AAPL, PCOR, CTV, SVFA,

SKE, RH, CZOO, BKKT, PRM, WBX, MSGE, AMPS, AMPS, SQ, OKTA, IONQ, AAPL, PCOR, CTV, SVFA, Added Positions: PEGA, ALLY, CVNA, IWM, SKIN, LNG, FYBR, UBER, TBK, MSGS, SMRT, OPAD, EGHT, AER, FTCV,

PEGA, ALLY, CVNA, IWM, SKIN, LNG, FYBR, UBER, TBK, MSGS, SMRT, OPAD, EGHT, AER, FTCV, Reduced Positions: QQQ, AMZN, BLDR, LBTYK, JBI, JBI, NRG, ONON, OTLY, OWL, JOBY, FREY, LICY, OZON, RBA, ATH, AMBP, DDOG, REE, XOS, HOV, HIMS, ZH, UP, FB, GOOGL, ZI, HIPO, TWLO, SAH, DRAY, GPN, OTMO, WAVC.U, MTCH,

QQQ, AMZN, BLDR, LBTYK, JBI, JBI, NRG, ONON, OTLY, OWL, JOBY, FREY, LICY, OZON, RBA, ATH, AMBP, DDOG, REE, XOS, HOV, HIMS, ZH, UP, FB, GOOGL, ZI, HIPO, TWLO, SAH, DRAY, GPN, OTMO, WAVC.U, MTCH, Sold Out: JEF, PLAY, RKLB, FWONK, HYZN, KWEB, DECK, ACHR, SMAR, SFT, INDI, IS, ZIP, DT, EVGO, PTRA, MTTR, ZM, SHCR, MYPS, LIDR, THCPU, DNAA, DNAD, CRCT, ESMT, BABA, XLF, WTRH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pegasystems Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carvana Co, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Skeena Resources, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q4, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,500,000 shares, 26.17% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 15,000,000 shares, 13.08% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,050,000 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 204,500 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 4,507,157 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.81%

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,056,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $363.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 47,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 805,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Wallbox NV. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 494,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 40.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 4,507,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,193,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,020,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 901.10%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 366,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,108,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 483,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $44.14, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Hyzon Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $5.17 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $6.55.

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 98.42%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 9,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.78%. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 47.33%. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,606,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Janus International Group Inc by 92.01%. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 255,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Janus International Group Inc by 92.01%. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 255,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 38.81%. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,291,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.