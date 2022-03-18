Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Halligan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The purchase of Ordinary Shares of 10p each

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

$142.2272 300

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$42,668.16

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-17; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)

March 18, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693621/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

img.ashx?id=693621

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles