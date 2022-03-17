Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Ferguson plc (the "Company") ( LSE:FERG, Financial)( NYSE:FERG, Financial) announces that on March 17, 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $1,000 million share repurchase program, details of which were announced on September 28, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 104,489

Date of transaction: March 17, 2022

Price paid per share: £108.393026

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 14,295,164 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 217,876,018.

The figure of 217,876,018 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

