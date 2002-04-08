Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Eyes Dual Listing

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome ( TTCM, Financial) eyes a dual listing as project development milestones are reached.



Tautachrome securities have traded on the OTC Markets since closing the 2015 merger, while development work on the company’s intellectual and proprietary technology has taken place. In late February the company began expanding corporate development areas starting with integrity defense actions. Through this process the stability of the company’s public traded securities on OTC Markets came under review.

Former advancement official, Micheal Nugent, opened dialogue with the board of directors to investigate a dual listing adding Tautachrome securities as trading instruments to a full auction exchange, aiming to gain transparency in trades reflecting actual interest sentiment in the security.

OTC Markets is a quote-driven market in which trades are made by a large group of market makers who commit firm bid and offer quotes on tradeable securities. Firm quotes by market makers drives this process. The opening and closing losing price of a security is the first and last trade of the day, respectively, made by a market maker in the security.

Full auction listed markets are order-driven markets made up of buyers and sellers meaning that orders of both buyers and sellers are visible to all market participants, including the quantity of stock available at that price. The opening price and closing price of a security is determined by a full auction process conducted before market open, and after market close each trading day. Interest sentiment drives this whole process.

Listing the Company’s securities with a full auction exchange will add shareholder sentiment as a significant element in share price. We believe this is crucial to balance the profit driven forces inherent in the quote-driven market which operates on firm-commitments of market makers.

A dual listing committee, championed by Micheal Nugent is now actively assembling external professional firms, due diligence documents and accounting documents to present to the board of directors for a final decision.

“Preliminary and strategic review leans me to recommend a formal application to dual list on the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) and maintain the current OTC Market listing. European exchanges are also under strategic review,” said Mr. Nugent. “Strategic modelling and planning shows a path to rational stability in on-market trading of Tautachrome stock going forward. It will also afford Tautachrome with a greater presence and a rebalancing force against unfair profiteering.”

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. ( TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

