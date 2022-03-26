ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract on Eblasakimab Proof-of-Concept Study in Atopic Dermatitis for Oral Presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

- Topline data from the eblasakimab Phase 1b multiple-ascending-dose study will be presented during the “Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials” session at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting on March 26



MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that an abstract highlighting key efficacy and safety data from the completed Phase 1b study for eblasakimab (ASLAN004) in atopic dermatitis (AD) has been accepted for late-breaking oral presentation at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, to be held in-person March 25-29, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting oral presentation details

Title: Eblasakimab, a human anti-IL-13 receptor monoclonal antibody, in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept study

Presentation time: March 26, 2022, 9:00 AM - 9:10 AM

Presenter: Dr Andrew Blauvelt, President, Oregon Medical Research Center

Session: Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials

Location: Room 210A

About eblasakimab (ASLAN004)

Eblasakimab, also known as ASLAN004, is a novel, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), one of the components of the Type 2 receptor. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in atopic dermatitis. The unique mechanism of action has the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile as well as an improved dosing regimen