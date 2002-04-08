Cavanal Hill Funds earns top 30 ranking on Barron's Best Fund Families 2021 list

TULSA, Okla., March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavanal Hill Funds has been named to the Barron’s Best Fund Families 2021 list, ranking 26th of 849 asset managers. Of the 849, only 51 managers met Barron’s criteria in 2021 for recognition as the best in the industry.



According to Barron’s Magazine, the ranking looks at the one-year returns of how each company’s actively managed funds performed based on data from Refinitiv Lipper. To be included in the Barron’s ranking, firms must offer at least three actively managed mutual funds or active exchange-traded funds in Lipper’s general U.S. stock category, plus one in world equity and one in mixed-asset – such as a balanced or allocation fund. Firms also need to offer at least two taxable bond funds and one national tax-exempt bond fund.

“This recognition is a reflection of our intentionality and methodology behind product creation,” said Bill King, President of Cavanal Hill Funds. “Barron’s recognizes that Cavanal Hill has enough unique funds to qualify for this recognition, and the idea of unique funds is a reflection of that methodical approach to product development. We have a full understanding of the strengths and expertise we have as an investment organization.”

King added, “We focus on providing a solution which addresses a challenge for our clients. We don’t believe in randomly creating products and then hope someone will use them. We spend a great deal of time understanding the challenges our clients face and then develop product solutions which are based on our strengths, experiences and expertise.”

The products Cavanal Hill Funds developed based on client demand and company strengths are the World Energy Fund, Opportunistic Fund, Mid Cap Diverse Leadership Fund and the Hedged Income Fund. Each of these funds contribute to an overall well-diversified portfolio.

“Barron’s recognition of the Cavanal Hill Funds is confirmation that our approach to product development utilizing our experience and expertise is the correct strategy for success in today’s marketplace. We believe our approach to product development and investment execution within the global markets is benefiting our clients in a number of ways, so it’s great to see that recognized by the industry,” said King.

“Cavanal Hill’s placement on this list is something that everyone associated with BOKF can be proud of,” said Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President BOK Financial Wealth Management and Chairman of Cavanal Hill Funds. “It confirms what many of our employees and clients already know: Cavanal Hill is a world-class investment manager that prides itself in not only offering very competitive products but also providing outstanding customer service through open access to our portfolio managers and sales and marketing team.”

“As we periodically review our fund line-up and product offering, we evaluate our capabilities as well as our view of future investor demand,” said Matt Stephani, president of Cavanal Hill Investment Management. “Barron’s recognition of our fund family validates our approach in allocating our resources to funds where our expertise can address investor needs in an ever-changing investment landscape.”

Disclosures

Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. is an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOKF, NA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company (“BOKF”). BOKF, NA serves as the custodian for the Cavanal Hill Funds. BOKF holdings also include the distributor for Cavanal Hill Funds, Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Cavanal Hill Distributors, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, and an affiliate of BOKF, NA and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments are subject to risks, including the possible loss of. The principal amount invested. An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment company can be found in the Fund’s prospectus summary prospectus. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus online, please visit cavanalhillfunds.com or call 800-762-7085. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment Risks

Equity securities (stocks) are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed income securities. Investments in the Fund are subject to the risks related to direct investment in real estate, such real estate risk, regulatory risks, concentration risk, and diversification risk. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risks. The principal value of a bond falls when interest rates rise and rise when interest rates fall. During periods of risking interest rates, the value of a bond investment is at greater risk than during periods of stable or falling rates. International investing involves increased risk and volatility. Mid-and Small-cap companies may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic developments.

