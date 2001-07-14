Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

4 hours ago
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that Q4 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after the markets close.

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

