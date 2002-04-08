Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Redemption of $25.0 Million of 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Company”) (: NM), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, announced that on March 18, 2022, the Company issued a notice of redemption with respect to an aggregate principal amount of $25,000,000 of its 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 30, 2022.



After this redemption, $130,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding.

About Navios Holdings

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

