Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on April 28, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor+Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor+Relations section.

As previously announced, Strategic Education will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via webcast on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the Annual Meeting are contained in the Company’s proxy materials available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor+Relations section or at www.sec.gov.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

