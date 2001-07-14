CRNC Stock Investigation: Robbins LLP Investigates Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) and its officers and directors to determine if they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws. Cerence builds artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants primarily for the automotive market.

What Is This Case About: According to a class action complaint filed against Cerence, between February 8, 2021 and February 4, 2022, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; and (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales. As a result, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading.

On February 7, 2022, Cerence announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022, providing "a 9% decrease at the midpoint compared to the initial FY22 guidance provided on November 22, 2021, and a 3% decrease at the mid-point compared to last year's actual revenue of $387 million." Further, the Company announced it was "withdrawing the fiscal [20]24 target model previously provided…" In response, the price of Cerence stock dropped more than 30%, from a closing price of $63.58 on February 4, 2022, to a closing price of $43.61 per share on February 7, 2022.

