VPR Management LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

For the details of VPR Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vpr+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VPR Management LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,158,700 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,002,900 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,554,862 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,551 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 340,185 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio.
VPR Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 80.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
VPR Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 350.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of VPR Management LLC. Also check out:
1. VPR Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VPR Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VPR Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VPR Management LLC keeps buying