VPR Management LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VPR Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, VPR Management LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,158,700 shares, 20.72% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,002,900 shares, 16.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,554,862 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 273,551 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 340,185 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio.

VPR Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 80.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VPR Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 350.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.