Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Matson Inc, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Appian Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Matson Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Appian Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Post Investment Office LP. As of 2021Q4, Seven Post Investment Office LP owns 49 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 774,371 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Lennox International Inc (LII) - 247,076 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 378,956 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,082 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.45% Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 285,350 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $15.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $179.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 87.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 103,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 212,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Matson Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $120.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 105,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 92,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $163.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 162.82%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Seven Post Investment Office LP sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65.

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 29.09%. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $161.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Seven Post Investment Office LP still held 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.