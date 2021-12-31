Theleme Partners LLP Buys Moderna Inc, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: LRCX, AMAT, FIS, IBN,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ICICI Bank, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Theleme Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Theleme Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 12,300,000 shares, 45.74% of the total portfolio. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 5,022,174 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.92% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 16,556,610 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74% Alcoa Corp (AA) - 4,908,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 776,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 956,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $178.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 5,022,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.