Icahn Sends Southwest Gas Shareholders Another Letter

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, March 14, 2022 — Today, Carl C. Icahn released the following open letter to the stockholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. ( SWX, Financial).

Dear Fellow SWX Stockholders:

We are hereby increasing the offering price in our tender offer for ANY AND ALL common shares of SWX to $82.50 per share in cash. We believe our offering price compares quite favorably to the $64.92 per share closing price of SWX common shares on October 13, 2021, the day prior to the initial announcement of our tender offer.

SWX stockholders have an extremely important choice to make in the near-term. There are three options they can choose. If they choose either of the first two options, the results could be extremely profitable. Choosing the third option, however, would likely yield terrible results for stockholders.

The first option is to vote FOR our slate of highly qualified and independent director nominees and participate in our $82.50 per share tender offer. The second option is to just vote FOR our director nominees. The third option is to allow the incumbent SWX board to stay in power and continue the highly unprofitable and value-destructive record of overspending and empire building.

It is unconscionable for SWX management to refuse to disclose the value that the company’s bankers placed on the company when the incumbent board decided that our initial $75 per share bid was “inadequate.” We believe the reason that SWX is hiding this valuation is that it is far above $75 per share. There are several reasons that SWX is hiding this valuation. As we have said before, SWX is very undervalued in the marketplace, mainly because it has been so badly managed. The wider the gap between the market value of SWX and what this valuation opinion says, the worse the board and management look. Because of Hester’s dismal 7-year track record, and his penchant to empire build at the expense of stockholders, he and the board are now trying desperately to entrench themselves. Hester is therefore seeking to issue ~$1 billion of equity to friendly parties even though he undoubtedly knows that this issuance of stock will be at a great discount to the true value of the company. Despite announcing a “separation” of Centuri, SWX is still planning to proceed with this highly dilutive equity financing. Indeed, the only reason we can comprehend for the incumbent SWX board to have approved the highly questionable Questar acquisition in the first place is that this transaction would have forced the company to sell stock to friendly parties. The owners of this bargain stock would undoubtedly support Hester and his cronies no matter how badly they are doing. Such purchasers are called “white squires.” It is obvious that the board and Hester have vastly different agendas and goals than the stockholders. It should be noted that the board and management collectively own well under 1.0% of the company’s stock.

The reason we are increasing our offer price to $82.50 per share in cash and are running a full-slate proxy contest to replace the entire board is that we clearly see significant value that can be achieved if only the albatross of the incumbent board and Hester can be lifted from the neck of this potentially great company. We believe there may be significant strategic and financial interest in both SWX’s services business and Questar and believe that those businesses could be monetized, resulting in material cash flow to SWX, which would eliminate the company’s much publicized equity needs of ~$1 billion. We also think that SWX’s utility itself is materially undervalued due to many years of mismanagement, but all this can be easily corrected with proper oversight from a new board of directors. It is a sad commentary that the utility earns only a 7% return on equity (see Exhibit 1) while its peers earn close to their allowed return at ~9.5%.

We believe that after our slate of board nominees is elected at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, a newly rejuvenated and focused SWX will be able to execute these non-core monetization transactions and immediately start to rebuild trust with regulators. We believe that, under this scenario, SWX could be worth in a range of $110-$150 per share ( see Exhibit 2 for details). It is well known that we have turned around many companies over the years. We unlock hidden jewels and avoid issuing equity when prices are low. We put the right people in place to clean up bad oversight, bad management and bad strategies. However, if our slate is not elected, we fear that SWX stock will fall rapidly back to the low $60s, where it was trading before we came on the scene. Hester will still be in charge. Empire building will likely continue. Endless equity will likely continue to be issued at prices which do not take into account the dilutive effect on existing stockholders. But be assured that no matter what happens, one thing is certain: Hester and the board’s income will continue to increase. Keeping the status quo and choosing option three is a very poor and risky choice for stockholders.

Other Reasons Not To Elect Option Three

SWX may be one of the worst run companies in America. Let us recap what has happened in just the past six months:

SWX overpaid massively for Questar, a no-synergy, no-growth, diversifying asset when the industry is selling non-core assets;

Created an overhang on the stock by saying the company will in the future issue ~25% of its market capitalization in equity and equity-linked securities to unknown parties, at prices well below fair value;

Purposely avoided a stockholder vote that we believe should happen whenever a company issues that much equity;

Enacted an egregious poison pill to block the ability of stockholders to choose for themselves whether they wish to accept our offer;

Provided exactly zero counteroffers to the multiple public, unconditional proposals we made over the last five months to provide all of the ~$1 billion in equity financing needed to complete the ill-advised Questar acquisition at $75 per share;

Only announcing a vague plan to “separate” Centuri in a desperate attempt to defeat our tender offer;

Despite the ability to raise significant cash through that “separation,” management is still planning to dilute existing stockholders by issuing ~$1 billion of equity;

Newly acquired Questar EBITDA has declined by 7% between October 2021 and March 2022;

CEO John Hester stated, “definitely we will continue to look at [acquisitions]” but that SWX is “not ready to pull the plug on being a publicly traded company yet,” which means to us that he is closing the door and will not consider any friendly offer for SWX, no matter how high. Once he gets rid of the “Icahn nuisance,” it will be back to business as usual (simply walking on the treadmill and going nowhere); and

What other value-destructive actions they are scheming, we can only guess.

SWX continues to characterize our tender offer as “highly conditional,” but this is false and misleading. The only meaningful condition to our offer is in the hands of you, the stockholders . If we win the proxy contest, we are confident that the poison pill will be eliminated and those stockholders choosing to tender will receive their money promptly.

Sincerely yours,

Carl C. Icahn

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 2

