Bunge Announces All of its Preferred Shares to Convert Into Common Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced today that all issued and outstanding shares of its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares (CUSIP G16962204) will automatically convert into common shares of the Company, par value US$0.01 per share. The conversion reflects Bunge’s strong share price performance in recent months, increases the common shares public float, and as a result simplifies and strengthens the company’s capital structure. The conversion process will be completed on March 23, 2022. No action by holders of preferred shares is required.

In accordance with the certificate of designation governing the preferred shares, the conversion was ultimately triggered by the closing price of $104.91 of the common shares on the NYSE on March 18, 2022. This date marked the 20th trading day in the previous 30 trading days that the closing common share price exceeded 130% of the conversion price, triggering the Company’s right, at its option, to mandatorily convert the preferred shares. The conversion price was adjusted from $78.1322 to $77.8482 on February 16, 2022.

Each preferred share will automatically convert into 1.2846 common shares. Currently, there are approximately 6,898,268 preferred shares issued and outstanding prior to the conversion, which will result in the issuance of approximately 8,861,515 new common shares. Currently, there are approximately 142,731,878 common shares issued and outstanding.

As a result of the conversion, no preferred shares will be issued or outstanding, and all rights of the former holders of preferred shares will terminate. Dividends on preferred shares to be converted will cease to accrue on March 23, 2022. Accordingly, holders of preferred shares will not be entitled to receive the $1.21875 per share dividend declared by the Company in respect of preferred shares on February 23, 2022 and payable to holders of record on May 15, 2022. After the conversion date, current holders of preferred shares will be entitled to receive the $0.525 per share dividend declared by the Company with respect to the common shares on February 23, 2022, but only to the extent such holder remains a holder of record of common shares on May 19, 2022.

