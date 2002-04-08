O2Micro Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM) (“O2Micro” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated March 14, 2022, from FNOF Precious Honour Limited (together with its affiliated investment entities, “FNOF”), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company (including American Depositary Share (“ADS”) for a purchase price of US$5.50 per ADS, or US$0.11 per ordinary share, in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.



The Board has formed a special committee consisting solely of independent directors Lawrence Lin and Ji Liu to evaluate and consider the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. The Company cautions that the Board has just received the Proposal Letter and has not made any decisions with respect to the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that FNOF will make any definitive offer to the Company, that any definitive agreement relating to the Proposal Letter will be entered into between the Company and FNOF, or that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

About O2Micro



Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

Safe Harbor Statement

