American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (Nasdaq:AMAO) (the " Company "),announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, the Company's special meeting of stockholders (the " Special Meeting ") held on March 18, 2022. The Special Meeting has been adjourned until Monday, March 21, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to allow the Company additional time to obtain shareholder approval of the Extension Amendment Proposal and the Trust Amendment proposal, as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement (the " Proxy Statement ") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") on February 15, 2022 and available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the Extension Amendment Proposal and the Trust Amendment Proposal as described in the Proxy Statement.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance & Communications

(317) 855-9926

