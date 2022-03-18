LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Ternium S.A. ( NYSE:TX, Financial) announced that today its board of directors resolved to decline Ternium Argentina's request that Ternium considered improving the terms and conditions of its previously disclosed offer to acquire the minority participation in Ternium Mexico that Ternium does not own directly. Ternium will continue exploring options to streamline its corporate structure and add value to its shareholders.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

Contact:

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/693760/Ternium-Declines-to-Improve-Offer-to-Acquire-Minority-Participation-in-Ternium-Mexico-Owned-by-Ternium-Argentina



