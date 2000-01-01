Realty Income Is the REIT for Higher Rates

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was raising its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points. This marks the first rate increase since 2018 and moves the benchmark rate range to 0.25% to 0.50%.

The committee also said they plan to raise rates by a quarter of a point at each of the next six planned meetings, which would get the consensus funds rate to just under 2% by the end of 2022. This comes after a long period of rates near zero.

The Federal Reserve is taking this more hawkish approach because inflation no longer appears to be transitory. The consumer price index hit 7.9% for the month of February, its largest mark since January of 1982. Gas, groceries and shelter remain the primary contributors to the inflation surge.

Rate increases, more of which will likely occur in 2023, will hopefully stem inflation, but they will also likely impact growth as well.

Conventional wisdom states that industries that are more sensitive to increases in interest rates will be negatively impacted. This includes real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as those in this sector often have to access debt markets to grow their businesses as they return much of their profit to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Higher interest rates on debt with an expected decline in demand for properties could spell disaster for the sector.

That said, there remain high-quality REITs that have actually experienced very strong growth in the face of higher interest rates in previous tightening cycles.

One name I think might be a good bet to grow through this current rate cycle is Realty Income Corp. ( O, Financial).

Last rate cycle

Realty Income is one of my top REIT picks on a general basis due to its business model and long history of raising dividends, but even more so as interest rates are set to move higher than they have been in some time.

Why do I feel this way? Because Realty Income has already been through rate hike cycle before and performed very well.

Source: Realty Income Investor Relations

The last rate increase cycle started in the middle of 2003 and lasted until May of 2006. In total, the Federal Reserve raised rates a total of 17 times during this period, boosting the federal funds rate to 5.25%. At that time, this was the highest since early 2001.

This was impactful to the REIT sector, and Realty Income wasn’t spared some hardship. The spreads between its acquisitions versus the weighted average cost of capital did contract 100 basis points.

Overall, Realty Income did weather this period considerably better than its peer group. During the rate hike cycle, the median REIT saw its funds from operations grow at a little more than 4% annually.

The good news is the median name in the sector still saw growth in the face of higher interest rates. The even better news for shareholders of Realty Income at the time was that the trust delivered a compound annual growth rate of more than 8%, slightly less than twice that of the median REIT.

Dividend growth was close to 6% annually during this period as well, showing that shareholders continued to see a growing level of income from the name even as interest rates moved higher .

Past performance is no guarantee that the same will take place this time around, but there are reasons for optimism beyond just the track record.

Business model strength

Realty Income was able to outperform much of its peer group during the last round of rate hikes because of its superior business model.

Today, the trust owns more than 11,100 stand-alone properties, most of which are in the U.S. Realty Income leases these properties to tenants, and is then responsible for rent, maintenance and taxes associated with the property.

In effect, Realty Income is a landlord, and it has been pretty successful at doing so. The trust ended 2021 with an occupancy rate of 98.5%, which is above the company's own historical performance as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Since 1995, Realty Income had a median occupancy rate of 98.4% and has never dipped below 96%. The trust has also outperformed its peer group by sizeable margins on both the median and lowest year-end occupancy rate.

A landlord is only as good as the tenants it rents to. Realty Income has been able to maintain these levels of occupancy because it focuses on leasing to high-quality tenants. Many of the trust’s top 20 clients are investment-grade companies, including Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), CVS Health Corp. ( CVS, Financial), Dollar General Corp. ( DG, Financial), Dollar Tree Inc. ( DLTR, Financial), FedEx Corp. ( FDX, Financial), The Home Depot Inc. ( HD, Financial), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( WBA, Financial) and Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial),

Realty Income also benefits from having a diverse tenant mix. Walgreens is its top client, but represents just 4.1% of total properties. All other tenants are less than 4% of properties. In total, the top 20 clients account for 43.2% of properties. Investment-grade companies among the top 20 account for 29.1% of properties.

Looking at revenue by industry, grocery stores are the top at 10.2%. No other industry contributes more than 9.1% of annual revenue. The trust also has geographic diversification as well as only Texas, at 10.6%, is home to more than 10% of Realty Income’s total properties.

Realty Income is very diversified by both client type, revenue source and location, allowing it to withstand pressures from challenges that might impact the business.

Consider how Covid-19 impacted 2020. Despite all of the forced business closings and the general struggle of retail, Realty Income continued to see high occupancy rates and rent collection that were well above 90% each quarter of that year. This provides evidence of how resilient the business was during an unprecedented time for the sector. Many REITs cut or paused their dividend, but Realty Income raised its dividend four times in 2020.

Realty Income has also taken steps to improve its business. For example, the trust announced it was purchasing Vereit Inc., which specialized in acquiring, owning and developing single-tenant commercial properties, in late April of last year. The deal closed in early November.

Following the merger, Realty Income spun off almost the entirety of its office properties into a standalone REIT, Orion Office REIT Inc. ( ONL, Financial). This was among the weaker portions of Realty Income during the worst of the pandemic, so divesting this business likely improved the overall quality of the trust’s assets.

The trust invested $6.4 billion to acquire new properties in 2021, a new record. Realty Income also announced recently that it would be purchasing Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s (WYNN) Encore Boston Harbor property for $1.7 billion at a cash cap rate of 5.9%. The transaction includes a 30-year lease and includes automatic rent escalators of at least 1.75% each year of the agreement. This will raise Realty Income’s exposure to the gaming sector to just under 3.5%.

Realty Income has also expanded into Europe, a break from the trust’s previous U.S.-only focus. The trust has 173 properties in more than 10 industries in the region and counts the two largest grocery stores in the U.K., the second largest grocery store in Spain and the top name in home improvement in both the U.K. and France among its client base. Clearly, the trust is maintaining its focus on leasing properties to the top names in each industry.

The successful business model earns the trust high investment grade ratings, making it cheaper to borrow capital to fund acquisitions. Realty Income has ratings of A3 from Moody’s and A- from S&P Global, which is better than nearly all of the trust’s peers.

Realty Income’s debt maturity profile is spread out, with no more than $1.83 billion of debt maturing in any single year between 2022 and 2033. Of this debt, 93% is unsecured and 90% is at fixed rates, leaving Realty Income protected from interest rate hikes. The weighted average maturity is close to eight years.

Dividend history and valuation analysis

Realty Income has earned the nickname of "Monthly Dividend Company" because it pays a its dividend monthly instead of quarterly. The trust has also raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Realty Income often raises its dividend several times per year, including for the recently announced divident of 24.7 cents that is payable April 15. Next month’s dividend is a 0.2% increase sequentially, but a 5.1% increase year over year. The new annualized dividend of $2.96 would be a 4.1% improvement from what shareholders received in 2021.

Shares of Realty Income yield 4.4% as of Friday’s close, which is nearly triple the average yield of the S&P 500 Index.

The stock is trading close to its GF Value currently.

With a current share price of $66.88 and a GF Value of $72.18, Realty Income has a price-to-GF Value of 0.93. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 7.9% return before adding the stock’s dividend yield.

Final thoughts

For some REITs, the looming cycle of rate increases could mean a weakening of the business fundamentals or at least a slowdown. This likely won’t be the case for Realty Income as the trust has already experienced a cycle of rate hikes and performed quite well.

The trust also has a very steady and diversified business model that held strong against the impact of Covid-19.

Given this, it is very possible that Realty Income could once again thrive even as interest rates move higher. At the same time, the stock offers a generous yield and is trading below its intrinsic value according to GuruFocus. As such, investors looking for a REIT that could outperform the sector as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises rates may want to consider purchasing shares of Realty Income.