QVT Financial LP Buys Roivant Sciences, Nelnet Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Sells , Grindrod Shipping Holdings,

New Purchases: ROIV, FRG, VTNR, ACMR, CLVS,

ROIV, FRG, VTNR, ACMR, CLVS, Added Positions: NNI, LILAK, ATEX, ILMN, LBTYA, SPY, JOBS, ALLT, FB,

NNI, LILAK, ATEX, ILMN, LBTYA, SPY, JOBS, ALLT, FB, Reduced Positions: MP, MMYT,

MP, MMYT, Sold Out: XLRN, GRIN, TRIL, JPM, MHK, XLF, FSR, SNOW,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roivant Sciences, Nelnet Inc, Franchise Group Inc, Liberty Latin America, Anterix Inc, sells , Grindrod Shipping Holdings, , JPMorgan Chase, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q4, QVT Financial LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QVT Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvt+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) - 129,393,817 shares, 50.55% of the total portfolio. New Position MP Materials Corp (MP) - 19,302,193 shares, 33.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 100,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,801 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.96% Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 436,666 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.41%

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Roivant Sciences Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.55%. The holding were 129,393,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Franchise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.53 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 130,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $8.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 557,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in ACM Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 505,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 116.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 172,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,449,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 547.73%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $346.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $64.87, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 436,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 79.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 242,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Allot Ltd by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 767,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.19 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.