Pinterest to Benefit From International Expansion

Pinterest Inc. ( PINS, Financial), a digital idea-sharing platform, got off to a shaky start in 2022 and is now trading at levels lower than before the pandemic. A drop in monthly active users and news about a possible PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) takeover are to blame for the stock's decline. However, its profit margins have improved recently along with a notable increase in average revenue per user, which is a good sign for long-term investors as it highlights the company’s ability to convert higher sales into profits.

Like most social media platforms, Pinterest is prone to fluctuations in active users. Social media companies saw a surge in user growth during the pandemic due to lockdown measures. Pinterest was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the trend as homebound users found the platform to be an ideal place to learn and share do-it-yourself projects. With the reopening of the economy, users are spending less time scrolling their social media feeds. In addition, the fast growth of short-form video content platform TikTok has become a challenge for market leaders such as Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial) and Twitter Inc. ( TWTR, Financial).

Pinterest distinguishes itself with its personalized pinboards in comparison to swipe-through feeds offered by leading social media platforms, which is proving to be a strength for the company. Pinterest has also made massive investments in research and development projects and is currently focused on moving forward as a platform that caters to the shopping demands of social media users. These new developments coupled with the expansion into more international markets are likely to help Pinterest solidify its footprint in the social media industry in the coming years.

This year, the company is focused on rolling out Pinterest in Colombia, Chile and Argentina, as well as monetizing its userbase in Japan. While it is highly unlikely to dethrone Meta Platforms as the king of social media, Pinterest seems to be moving in the right direction to create shareholder wealth in the long run.

Earnings recap

Pinterest topped analysts' expectations for earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. It reported earnings per share of 49 cents against expectations of 45 cents. The company reported revenue of $847 million for the quarter, up 20% year over year, with international revenue accounting for $199 million. However, the company ended the year with yet another sharp slowdown in monthly active users. MAUs fell 6% year over year to 431 million, owing largely to lower search traffic because of Google's November algorithm updates.

Exhibit 1: Quarterly monthly active users (millions)

Source: Earnings presentation.

The relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions is also one of the reasons for declining user growth; however, average revenue per user increased by 23%. According to CEO Ben Silbermann, growth in active users on mobile apps, which account for a vast majority of Pinterest’s impressions and ad revenue, increased by mid-single digits in the fourth quarter while the growth in the global gen Z cohort grew by high single digits. Pinterest also delivered strong profit margins, with adjusted Ebitda accounting for 41% of revenue, and ended the year with $2.5 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Exhibit 2: Quarterly average revenue per user

Source: Earnings presentation.

The company is facing macro-level challenges that are experienced by social media companies of every size and scale, but from a financial performance perspective, this slowdown in growth should have been expected given that people are once again moving out of their homes as mobility restrictions continue to ease in almost every corner of the world. Pinterest’s continued expansion in margins is very encouraging, and the recent trends suggest the company is getting better at monetizing its userbase.

Exciting new developments

Last year, Pinterest continued to introduce new features for creators, including the launch of publishing tools in 37 markets and 150 new features to increase value for both pinners and creators. Further, the company started embracing short-form video content and is investing in the development of Story Pins, which will significantly drive both engagement and revenue growth in upcoming quarters. Story Pins enable users to reach a larger audience, while account tagging and story stickers boost platform engagement. Pinterest, on the other hand, continues to be one of the top choices for advertisers as pins last much longer than those on any other social networking site, giving retailers enough time to promote their products and services to the target audience.

In comparison to other leading social media platforms, Pinterest is rapidly expanding its shopping solutions and tools for businesses as well as unique features for creators, establishing itself as a distinct platform focused on social media shopping. The shop tab on the platform allows users to browse the in-stock inventory by uploading photos of the products they want to buy, and Pinterest launched a new feature for advertisers and brands in October called collections ads with a slideshow option to promote their products to users by showing more than one product from a catalog. This year, the company intends to increase its investments in creating better experiences centered on inspiring content, shopping, Pinner experience and advertiser success.

Takeaway

Pinterest stands out from its competitors because of the unique nature of its social media platform that offers a one-of-a-kind experience to users and, despite a deceleration in revenue growth, the profitability continues to increase. Continuous investments in product development, the expected monetization of the international userbase and the company's transformation into a social shopping app paint a promising picture of what the future holds for the company. The stock is trading close to its all-time lows, creating an opportunity for growth-oriented investors to consider adding Pinterest to their portfolios.