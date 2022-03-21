ASSA ABLOY acquires JOTEC in Germany

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire JOTEC Service & Vertriebsges.mbh, a regional leading industrial door distributor and service company in Germany.

"I am very pleased to welcome JOTEC into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The acquisition of JOTEC delivers on our strategy to reinforce our current offering within entrance automation," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"JOTEC has a strong offering, a well-developed service business, and a large customer base. I am pleased to welcome their experienced team to ASSA ABLOY and look forward to working with them as we continue our successful journey together," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

JOTEC was established in 1985 and has some 100 employees. The main office is located in Erkelenz, near Mönchengladbach, Germany.

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MEUR 19 (approx. MSEK 200). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

