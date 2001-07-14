Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Announces Management Fee Decrease

TEMPLETON EMERGING MARKETS FUND (NYSE: EMF) (“EMF” or the “Fund”) today announced a management fee reduction, which will become effective on April 1, 2022. The Fund’s investment management fee reduction, as described below, was approved by the board of trustees on February 28, 2022. Management believes that the reduced management fee will benefit shareholders.

The Fund agrees to pay to the Manager a monthly fee in dollars, at the annual rate of the Fund’s daily net assets, as listed below, payable at the end of each calendar month:

New Management Fees (effective April 1, 2022):

Annualized Fee Rate Net Assets 1.10% Up to and including $1 billion 1.05% Over $1 billion, up to and including $2 billion 1.00% In excess of $2 billion

Current Management Fees:

Annualized Fee Rate Net Assets 1.25% Up to and including $1 billion 1.20% Over $1 billion, up to and including $5 billion 1.15% Over $5 billion, up to and including $10 billion 1.10% Over $10 billion, up to and including $15 billion 1.05% Over $15 billion, up to and including $20 billion 1.00% In excess of $20 billion

